Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to "The Bear" and "American Horror Story."
The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Oct. 3, to chat about her new movie, "Hold Your Breath." While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film "Hold Your Breath," now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans' hearts racing with some cryptic teases.
When asked about a potential return to "The Bear" after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode "Fishes," Paulson played coy.
"No one's told me I can't say, so I'll let that sort of communicate whether or not I'm going to be back," she said. "I might be back. They didn't say I couldn't say, so maybe."
Paulson's "The Bear" co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in "Hold Your Breath," and she said she was "grateful to see a familiar face" when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they'd done "this freaky movie together."
"I was nervous to be on the set, actually, of 'The Bear,' because I was such a rabid fan," she admitted.
However, it didn't take Paulson long to feel at home as she compared shooting the "Fishes" episode to shooting courtroom scenes on "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
"It was wild when we were doing it because it was the closest thing to doing a play, actually, because we had so many cameras going at the same time," she recalled, noting that on "American Crime Story" during courtroom scenes "there were five cameras going at all times so you never knew when you were going to be on camera."
Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who not only was behind "American Crime Story" but co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: "American Horror Story."
"I think there is a big chance that I will return to 'American Horror Story.' I've got everything crossed," she said. "I would like to do it more than anything. It's my home. It's where I started."
"I got to play seven different characters in seven years which, as an actor, is the most exciting, thrilling thing, and also allows an audience to be ready for anything you're going to do because they're not attached to one thing that you do specifically," she continued. "So that has given me a lot of career flexibility."
Paulson said the horror anthology series is also populated by some of her "favorite people," including Murphy and her frequent co-star Evan Peters.
"You can just pretty much tell me what time to be there and I'll be there," she said.
While you wait to see if Paulson returns to "The Bear" or "American Horror Story," check out "Hold Your Breath" -- now streaming on Hulu.
