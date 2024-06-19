Sarah Paulson feels so "full" following her big Tony Awards win.
On Tuesday, the actress shared several photos on Instagram from the awards show after she won on Sunday for lead actress in a play for "Appropriate" and shared a heartfelt message about the experience.
"I feel so full," she began. "Of love and gratitude and happiness and and and… words also seem too small somehow- all I know is, I get to do this play for two more weeks and I can't wait to see what more I can learn out there."
"Oh, what a night," she added.
Paulson won the coveted award in her category over actresses Rachel McAdams, Amy Ryan, Betsy Aidem and Jessica Lange.
She began her role in the Branden Jacobs-Jenkins-directed play when it opened on Broadway last December. The play follows an American family who returns to their late patriarch's home to deal with the remains of his estate, according to a synopsis.
The cast also includes Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, Ella Beatty and Everett Sobers.