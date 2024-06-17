Alicia Keys turned the 2024 Tonys into a family night out.
The "Fallin'" singer, 43, stepped out Sunday night at the 77th annual Tony Awards alongside her parents Terria Joseph and Craig Cook; one of husband Swizz Beatz's children, son Kasseem Jr., from a previous relationship; and her two sons from her marriage to Beatz, Egypt and Genesis.
With Keys stunning in a red gown, the family posed for photos at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theatre in New York City as they arrived to the awards show honoring the best of Broadway.
"To have my family together with me in this moment right now, my very first Tony Awards, it just feels so warm," Keys told "Good Morning America" on the blue carpet. "I really feel the whole experience feels very warm and loving, and I'm really excited about, not only sharing 'Hell's Kitchen' magic tonight, but just being in a community of so many incredible artists. I love it."
Heading into this year's Tonys, Keys' Broadway show "Hell's Kitchen," which is inspired by and loosely based on her life, led the pack with 13 nominations, tied with "Stereophonic."
While the show lost in most categories, including the coveted best musical category, it did take home trophies for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for Maleah Joi Moon and best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for Kecia Lewis.