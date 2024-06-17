Rachel McAdams had her parents by her side as she attended the 2024 Tony Awards.
The "Mean Girls" alum, who was nominated for her first-ever Tony this year, stepped out with mom Sandra McAdams and dad Lance McAdams for the star-studded event on Sunday.
The trio posed for photos on the blue carpet at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City with McAdams wearing a black and white dress.
McAdams' parents, on the other hand, were the definition of cool in their stylish looks and sunglasses.
The "Spotlight" actress was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her work in Amy Herzog's "Mary Jane."
McAdams lost to Sarah Paulson for "Appropriate" in an absolutely stacked category that also included Betsy Aidem for "Prayer for the French Republic," Jessica Lange for "Mother Play" and Amy Ryan for "Doubt: A Parable."
When appearing on "Good Morning America" in April, McAdams called her "Mary Jane" role "the part of a lifetime."