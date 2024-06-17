Julianne Hough rocked not one, not two, but three looks at the 2024 Tony Awards.
The "Dancing with the Stars" co-host stepped out on the 77th annual Tony Awards blue carpet at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday wearing a strapless blush-colored gown with ruffle details.
Hough wasn't just in attendance, though, as she was tasked with hosting the pre-show "The Tony Awards: Act One" alongside actor Utkarsh Ambudkar.
This was her third time hosting the pre-show, and Hough wore a white gown with a cutout while presenting the first round of winners for the evening.
During the live Tonys telecast, Hough returned to the stage in a long sleeve, black turtleneck gown with a dramatic side waist cut-out to introduce the cast of "Illinoise" for their performance of "The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades is Out to Get Us."
Hough, a two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion who made her Broadway debut in 2022 in the play "POTUS," always scores a perfect 10 when she turns a look.