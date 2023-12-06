When it came to Julianne Hough's "Dancing with the Stars" finale look this week... a dress was reborn.

The "DWTS" co-host wore a black gown that included a sheer bodice top and a voluminous drop skirt from Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The statement-making dress included a buckle at its center and a built-in diamond necklace.

The gown was a stark contrast with Hough's semifinals look, where she wore a long white ruffled gown and red lipstick.

For those wondering why the former "DWTS" pro's finale gown looked familiar, it might be because it was the same one Lady Gaga wore to the 2023 Oscars.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE

While Gaga went full glam with red lipstick and dark cat eye makeup, Hough opted for soft nude lipstick and frosted, smoky eyeshadow.

Hough made no reference to Gaga during Tuesday's show, but many eagle-eyed fans were able to spot the fashion repeat.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on "Dancing with the Stars, " on Dec. 5, 2023 Eric Mccandless/The Walt Disney Company

Hough, who returned to season 32 of "DWTS" as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, recently gave "GMA" a glimpse of her routine before taking the stage and how she gets ready for shows.

She also opened up about her new hosting role for the televised dance competition, saying it is "the best job in the world."

Hough added, "It is a full circle moment coming here and being a dancer, a judge, and now hosting with Alfonso. It's pretty much the gift that keeps on giving."