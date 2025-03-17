Sarah Snook is opening up about how parenting and Taylor Swift have helped her adjust to her stage performance schedule.
The actress, who plays 26 different roles in the new Broadway show "The Picture of Dorian Gray," recently opened up in an interview with The New Yorker published Sunday about how having an infant allowed her to live "straight and narrow" while on her grueling stage schedule. She also gave a nod to Taylor Swift's treadmill routine to prep for her shows.
Snook welcomed a daughter with husband Dave Lawson, a fellow actor, in 2023. She said her daughter was six months old when she first started the play, which opened on London's West End last year.
"I think, to be honest, probably just in the framework of living as straight and narrow as possible -- that probably wouldn't be possible without a baby," Snook told the outlet. "It's valuing sleep, needing to keep nutrition up, because she's taking a lot of it from breastfeeding. Keeping myself healthy for being a new mom also kept myself healthy for doing this marathon."
Snook said without the discipline involved with motherhood, that focused lifestyle may not be as easy.
"Otherwise, it's very easy to go, 'Had a big night tonight. Yeah, I'll have a drink. Yeah, I'll have a glass of wine.' And then you're going to bed at five and sleeping until three. With a baby, you cannot do that," she said.
Snook also noted her Broadway preparation involved taking a page out of Swift's book.
"No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill," she said, noting she got the idea from Swift. "I heard that and thought, That's a genius idea. I'm gonna do that."
In 2023, Swift opened up about her training for the Eras Tour in an interview with Time.
"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," Swift told the outlet. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."
Snook plays all 26 roles in "The Picture of Dorian Gray," which was adapted by Kip Williams from the Oscar Wilde novel of the same name.