"Succession" stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook shared a loving reunion this week.
A video shot Tuesday evening showed Snook and Culkin sharing a warm embrace after Snook's performance in "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Broadway.
"I love you so much" Culkin is heard saying in the video before giving Snook a kiss on the cheek.
Snook recently opened her show at Broadway's Music Box Theatre. She plays all 26 roles in the show, which was adapted by Kip Williams from the Oscar Wilde novel of the same name.
Culkin, meanwhile, recently opened "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway. He stars in the production alongside Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr and more in the Broadway revival of the famed David Mamet play-turned-film.
Culkin and Snook starred alongside each other in the massively popular HBO family drama "Succession," where the pair played brother and sister in a fictional dysfunctional wealthy family. Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun also starred in the series.
In its four season run, "Succession" received 75 Emmy nominations and 19 Emmy wins, including acting wins for Snook and Culkin.
Culkin recently won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role earlier this month at the 97th Academy Awards for his role in "A Real Pain."