Family, friends and members of the "Good Morning America" family came together Wednesday morning to toast "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts and Amber Laign ahead of their wedding next month.

The epic celebration at the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square was filled with music, games and plenty of hilarious moments.

Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from the fun-filled bachelorette party on "GMA."

PHOTO: "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancé Amber Laign are pictured behind the scenes at "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023.
Paula Lobo/ABC News
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancé Amber Laign are pictured behind the scenes at "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023.
PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Paula Lobo/ABC News
Welcome to the party!

Robin and Amber play the "Nearly Newlywed Game"

PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News
Friends and family join the celebration

PHOTO: Gayle King, Theresa Moore and Deborah Roberts join GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebration for co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign during a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News
Gayle King, Theresa Moore and Deborah Roberts join GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebration for co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign during a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party today with Sally Ann Roberts, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Paula Lobo/ABC News
PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News
En Vogue performs a medley of hits

PHOTO: En Vogue performs during GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebration for co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign during a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News
PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Paula Lobo/ABC News
It's not a party without cake!

PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Paula Lobo/ABC News
Celebrating Robin and Amber!

PHOTO: GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News
