The epic celebration at the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square was filled with music, games and plenty of hilarious moments.
Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from the fun-filled bachelorette party on "GMA."
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancé Amber Laign are pictured behind the scenes at "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023.
GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Robin and Amber play the "Nearly Newlywed Game"
Robin and Amber play the "Nearly Newlywed Game"

GMA's "Road to the Ring" celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Friends and family join the celebration
Gayle King, Theresa Moore and Deborah Roberts join GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebration for co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign during a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
GMA's "Road to the Ring" celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party today with Sally Ann Roberts, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
Friends and family join the celebration
En Vogue performs a medley of hits
En Vogue performs a medley of hits

En Vogue performs during GMA's "Road to the Ring" celebration for co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign during a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
It's not a party without cake!
It's not a party without cake!
Celebrating Robin and Amber!
Celebrating Robin and Amber!
GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.
