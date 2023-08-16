"We took the calamari rings and we slapped them on each other's fingers and we just we proposed to one another," Roberts said. "Now looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it and who was going to propose. It was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, 'Let's go. Let's do it.'"