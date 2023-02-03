“I’m ready to live more and fear less.”

That's the motto “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts followed when she took a giant leap of faith from 53 stories up.

Michael Le Brecht II/ABC Robin Roberts visits The Sky Tower in Aukland, New Zealand for "Good Morning America."

Roberts traveled to New Zealand, the home of the world's first commercial bungy operation, to take the jump.

Over 2.5 million people have taken the epic jump at the famed Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown, with the AJ Hackett bungy company, which first opened in November 1998.

Marc Perry, who works for AJ Hackett Bungy company, is a jumping enthusiast.

“It was originally two crazy Kiwis -- A.J. Hackett and Henry van Asch, A.J. Hackett himself actually took himself to Paris, France. And in 1987, jumped off the top of the Eiffel Tower, spreading' a worldwide exposure of bungy jumping, and what it means, and what it represents,” said Perry.

Roberts decided to take the jump herself, from the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere, the SkyTower in Auckland.

Roberts conquered the incredible stunt, one she called a "once-in-a-lifetime thrill" at 52 miles per hour and afterward, she said she felt invincible.

