Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara recently had a mini "Schitt's Creek" reunion at Paris Fashion Week.
The stars, who played David Rose and Moira Rose on the beloved sitcom, respectively, were photographed at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2023 show at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris on March 3.
The pair were seated in the front row for the show next to Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour. Other celebrities photographed at the event included Kacey Musgraves, Jamie Dornan, Naomi Campbell and more.
Levy shared an Instagram photo of himself and his onscreen mom that same day, captioning it with a simple holding-back-happy-tears emoji.
The last time the two were photographed together at a major event was the 2021 Emmy Awards, when they reunited with fellow "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy, who played Johnny Rose and Alexis Rose, as presenters.
The foursome each won an Emmy the year prior for their performances in the show's final season. In addition to their individual wins, the show also won for writing, directing and the top prize for outstanding comedy series.
"Schitt's Creek" ran for six seasons, airing from 2015 to 2020. It follows the formerly wealthy Rose family as they find themselves forced out of their lavish lifestyle and into the titular town in the middle of nowhere. While they reject their new normal at first, they eventually adjust and begin to reconnect and rediscover the love they have for one another.