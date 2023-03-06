Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara recently had a mini "Schitt's Creek" reunion at Paris Fashion Week.

The stars, who played David Rose and Moira Rose on the beloved sitcom, respectively, were photographed at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2023 show at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris on March 3.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara at Loewe Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show at Chateau de Vincennes, March 3, 2023, in Paris.

The pair were seated in the front row for the show next to Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour. Other celebrities photographed at the event included Kacey Musgraves, Jamie Dornan, Naomi Campbell and more.

Levy shared an Instagram photo of himself and his onscreen mom that same day, captioning it with a simple holding-back-happy-tears emoji.

The last time the two were photographed together at a major event was the 2021 Emmy Awards, when they reunited with fellow "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy, who played Johnny Rose and Alexis Rose, as presenters.

The foursome each won an Emmy the year prior for their performances in the show's final season. In addition to their individual wins, the show also won for writing, directing and the top prize for outstanding comedy series.

Rich Fury/Getty Images (L-R) Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE, Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.