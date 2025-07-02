"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jennifer Affleck has welcomed a new baby with her husband Zac Affleck.
On Wednesday, Jennifer Affleck took to Instagram and announced that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.
"Baby Penelope is here 🤍 & she is perfect," she wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with her husband.
She wrote that she delivered Penelope "unmedicated," calling the birth "truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life."
"I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula!" she added. "I'm so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now."
In her Instagram story, Jennifer Affleck shared her daughter's full name: Penelope Phyliss Affleck.
Jennifer and Zac Affleck are also parents to son Lucas and daughter Nora.
The "SLOMW" star first announced she was expecting her third child earlier this year.
At the time, she faced criticism from some on social media who said that she had "wasted her twenties."
She took to Instagram to address the negative comments about getting married at a young age and said that she "wouldn't trade it for anything."
"Getting married at 20 and having three kids by 25 has taught us so much along the way," Jennifer Affleck, 25, wrote about her marriage to her husband of almost six years.
"When we first met, there were many obstacles preventing us from tying the knot," she continued. "We came from two different worlds, had no life experience, no established careers, and no plan."
She added, "But one thing we knew for sure was that we loved each other. We understood it wouldn't be easy due to our differences, but we believed it would be worth it."
Season 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premiered on Hulu in May this year.
The show follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers as they navigate their lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Jennifer Affleck and her "TSLOMW" co-star Whitney Leavitt will compete on season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars," which premieres later this year.