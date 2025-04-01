The stars of the reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" are ready to spill it all.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the ladies of the hit Hulu series are heading to Las Vegas this summer for a live show called "MomTok: The Unholy Tea."
Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor will come together onstage for one night at the Palazzo Theatre in The Venetian Resort for a show that will blend "pop culture commentary, candid roundtable chats, interactive games and jaw-dropping surprises," according to the press release, which also teases chaos, confessions and more.
One segment of the show that fans can look forward to is Neeley's viral Sinner Sunday Confessional, in which the women will "read real, anonymously submitted confessions from fans spilling the juiciest things with unfiltered reactions and zero judgment," according to the press release.
The press release adds, "Packed with laughs, shock and sisterhood, this is a must-see night of tea, surprises and total honesty -- live and unedited, far beyond the filters of TV and social media."
"We're beyond excited to bring MomTok directly to our fans at The Venetian Resort," the group said in a statement shared in the press release. "This show is our chance to connect, let loose and give audiences an unforgettable girls' night out in Vegas -- a city that's become such an iconic part of our story!"
Fans of "TSLOMW" were first introduced to Paul, Matthews, Neeley, Affleck, Ngatikaura and Taylor in 2024 when season 1 of the show premiered on Hulu. The show followed the women, who are part of a group of Mormon TikTok mom influencers, as they navigated the complexities of their personal lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines.
The only stars from season 1 of "TSLOMW" who appear not to be participating in the show are Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann.
The group's Vegas show will arrive a month after the premiere of season 2 of "TSLOMW" on May 15.
"MomTok: The Unholy Tea" will take place June 7, 2025.
Tickets go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.