Remember when Selena Gomez starred in the controversial 2013 Harmony Korine film "Spring Breakers?"
She sure does -- in fact, she showed up at an anniversary screening of the film on Wednesday to debut one of her new songs.
In the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, Gomez wrote that she and fiance Benny Blanco debuted "Bluest Flame," a song from their joint album, "I Said I Love You First," which is out on Friday. She also shouted out Korine and her former co-stars, writing, "@ashleybenson @vanessahudgens @rachel.korine & @harmonykorine we missed you so much."
The post included a selfie of Gomez and Blanco together with audience members.
Billboard captured the moment as well, posting video showing Blanco telling everyone who attended the screening that they'd get a copy of the song on USB. "The label's probably gonna shoot us," he joked.
In a separate Instagram post Thursday, Gomez announced that the music video for another song on the album, "Younger and Hotter Than Me," will be out Thursday night, along with the album. Gomez also released a behind-the-scenes video for the music video on YouTube.
Gomez wrote on Instagram that the album let her and Blanco "explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple," and noted that the song shows off the "softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us."
Gomez became engaged to Blanco, a record producer, singer and songwriter, in December 2024.