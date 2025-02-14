Selena Gomez has released a new song.
On Thursday, the "Emilia Pérez" actress and singer came out with a new song titled, "Scared Of Loving You," which she co-wrote with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
The song was also co-written by FINNEAS. Listen to the full song here.
In the romantic song, which was released just in time for Valentine's Day, Gomez sings the chorus, "I’m not scared of loving you / I’m just scared of losing you / I’m not scared of anyone / Or dying young / Or if you’re gonna find somebody new / Cause how could they love you / As much as I do?"
In the first verse of the song, Gomez also sings, "When I was young I would love too fast / Hope I don't repeat my past."
"Scared of Loving You" is part of a bigger upcoming album from Gomez and Blanco, called "I Said I Love You First," which will be released on March 21.
According to a press release, the album "celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship."
The press release adds that the album "came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences."
The album will tell their story from before they met to falling in love and what the future holds, according to the press release.
Blanco and Gomez, who got engaged in December 2024, previously worked on Gomez's 2015 song, "Kill Em With Kindness" from Gomez's album, "Revival." They also worked together on the 2019 song, "I Can't Get Enough," which features Tainy and J Balvin.
In 2023, Blanco co-produced Gomez's song, "Single Soon."
On Thursday, Blanco took to Instagram to share a video from his photoshoot with Gomez for the new song.
He captioned the post, "i cant believe i get to spend the rest of my life with you"
"I Said I Love You First" is available for pre-order now.