Selena Gomez is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco and more in a new interview with TIME.
The "Only Murders in the Building" actress spoke to the magazine as her brand Rare Beauty was named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024 and, as part of the recognition, she is featured on one of the the publication's two global covers.
In the accompanying interview, Gomez shared her mindset on being alone before finding romance with Blanco, saying, "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it."
"A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," she added. "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."
Then came Blanco, whom she said she first thought of as a friend, with Gomez saying, "It just happens when you least expect it."
As a recent guest on Howard Stern's show, Blanco told the longtime shock jock he wants to marry and have kids with Gomez.
In response, Gomez told TIME that Blanco "can’t lie to save his life," adding, "If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."
"I just cherish every moment with him," she gushed. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."
And while the "Hands to Myself" singer said "nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she isn't rushing to go back on tour anytime soon.
Gomez said chances are "50-50" if she'll ever do a major tour again, saying they "are "very emotionally draining for me."