Actress and pop star Selena Gomez is engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco, a record producer, singer and songwriter.
Gomez shared the engagement news in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "forever begins now.."
The 32-year-old posted four photos, including one showing off an engagement ring, a photo of herself looking down at the ring while sitting outside for a picnic, another selfie with the ring, and a casual photo of her and Blanco as he gives her a kiss by her temple and she shows off the ring on her finger toward the camera lens.
The couple's engagement comes three days after news broke that Gomez had been nominated for not just one but two 2025 Golden Globes. She earned nods for best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) as Mabel Mora in the mystery comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" and best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture as Jessi del Monte in the musical thriller film "Emilia Pérez."
Celebrities left well wishes for Gomez and Blanco in the comments, with Taylor Swift replying, "yes I will be the flower girl" and Jennifer Aniston writing, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫"
Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco in an interview with TIME in May 2024, saying she first thought of him as a friend but that romance "just happens when you least expect it."
"I just cherish every moment with him," she gushed at the time. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."
Earlier that same month, Blanco told Howard Stern he wanted to marry and have children with the beauty mogul.
The two worked together on the 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin.