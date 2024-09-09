Selena Gomez is opening up about how a future journey to motherhood may "look a little different" than the way she "envisioned it."
The singer and actress, 32, told Vanity Fair she is unable to carry her own children in an interview released on Monday.
"I haven't ever said this but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she said.
Gomez didn't share further details regarding the medical complications that would prevent her from carrying a baby.
The actress shared that she is "in a much better place" now and said she is not ruling out motherhood in the future.
"I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people," Gomez told the outlet.
She continued, "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."
In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, which is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and tissue damage throughout the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2015, she shared that she underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness. In 2017, Gomez shared that she was recovering from a kidney transplant she needed as a result of her lupus diagnosis.
The pop star, who is in a relationship with musician Benny Blanco, told the outlet that she had planned to start a family by age 35.
"Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates," she said. "And I was like, 'Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.'"
Gomez also said she has "never been loved this way."
"He's just been a light," she said. "A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."