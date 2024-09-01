Selena Gomez popped into a high school gym to give a warm greeting to students in Colorado.
Gomez shared photos and a video on Saturday, showing the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star popping into a high school volleyball game, to the gasps of players and students.
Gomez's visit spurred from a poster she photographed reading, "Selena Gomez, please sing the national anthem @ one of the home games," listing the times for the weekend volleyball games.
"They asked!! Couldn't help it; it's my first time in Telluride," wrote Gomez in the caption of her post.
In a video showing Gomez's entrance to the volleyball court, shrieks could be heard from the background as onlookers covered their mouths in surprise, filming the star as she walked onto the court.
Telluride Middle/High School also posted photos on the school's social media account showing Gomez posing with multiple teams.
"I saw the sign," Gomez can be heard telling the onlookers gathering around her in the gym.
A photo on Gomez's Instagram story revealed she was in Colorado for the 51st Telluride Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
"Thanks @selenagomez for visiting TMHS and giving ❤️ to our volleyball teams!" read the caption of the school's Instagram post documenting the visit.
Celebrity friends of Gomez celebrated her arrival at the school with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, posting heart emojis in the comments.
Gomez's "Emilia Pérez" co-star Zoe Saldaña also commented on the images, writing, "The kindest heart indeed 🥹."
Ashley Park of "Emily in Paris" fame also commented, "This is so sweet ❤️," on the post, which has garnered more than 4 million likes to date.
Gomez was recently nominated for her first Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Only Murders in the Building."