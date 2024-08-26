The teaser trailer for "Emilia Pérez" has arrived.
In the new teaser trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations," according to the synopsis for the film.
The film "follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness," according to the synopsis.
There's Emilia (Gascón), a "fearsome cartel leader," and Rita (Saldaña), an "unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job" who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death "so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self," the synopsis for the film continues.
Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix's Tudum and said that the film was inspired by "Écoute," a novel by Boriz Razon, but halfway through reading the book, the "Emilia Pérez" director and writer said he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.
"As the character wasn't that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there," Audiard said.
Also starring in the film is Édgar Ramirez.
The film, which was shown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, also includes music by Clément Ducol and Camille.
Last week, Gomez shared an Instagram post with photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the film.
Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning the choreography with Damien Jalet for the song, "El Mal," in the film.
"Navigating the unfamiliar space and figuring out how to move from table to table was challenging, but incredibly rewarding," she said in the caption of the post. "In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves."
"Emilia Pérez" arrives in select theaters this fall and on Netflix on Nov. 13.