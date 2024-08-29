"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is arriving this fall, just in time for Halloween.
The highly anticipated series, which is based on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," will arrive Oct. 29, with the first two episodes on the Disney Channel, according to a Disney press release.
The first eight episodes will be available the next day on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand, according to the press release.
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" will star David Henrie, who will return to his role as Justin Russo. His "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star Selena Gomez will also return to her beloved role as Alex Russo in the first episode of the new series.
Henrie and Gomez are also on board as co-executive producers for the show.
According to a synopsis, the new show will "follow an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko)."
"When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," the synopsis continues.
In a recent interview with "Good Morning America" at the "Only Murders in the Building" premiere, Henrie, who was at the event to support Gomez, said "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is "well into shooting."
"Selena and I took this very seriously," Henrie said about the upcoming project. "We wanted a show that the original fan would love, would embrace, that would feel like an extension of the original show."
He added, "But at the same time, the original fan is having children now -- I mean, I've got three kids -- or they have nieces and nephews that they're babysitting, so we wanted a show that the original fan could watch with their child or with someone they're babysitting or with a niece and a nephew and have the same feeling that they got from the original show, but just in a whole new way."
After the first two episodes premiere on the Disney Channel, more episodes will air later on the Disney Channel, including a Halloween-themed episode.
New episodes that follow will premiere on the Disney Channel on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, with two episodes weekly.