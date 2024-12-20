Selena Gomez gushes over engagement ring from Benny Blanco: 'Dreamed of this moment my whole life'
Selena Gomez can't get enough of her engagement ring from Benny Blanco.
The "Only Murders in the Building" and "Emilia Pérez" actress took to her Instagram story on Dec. 19 to show off the bling from her new fiance.
In one photo, Gomez is seen taking a smiling selfie with her engagement ring casually on full display.
The pop star also shared a video in which she says "Eeeee!" while filming her engagement ring as the sun gives it the ultimate sparkle.
"Sorry last post..." she wrote over the video. "I've just dreamed of this moment my whole life."
Gomez announced that she and Blanco were engaged with an Instagram post on Dec. 11, captioning it, "forever begins now.."
Blanco commented on the post, "hey wait… that’s my wife," while Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift offered to be their flower girl.
Years before they began dating, Gomez and Blanco worked together on the 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin.
Blanco also worked with Gomez on her 2023 song "Single Soon."