Selena Gomez gave fans a peek into her playful relationship with fiance Benny Blanco in a new Instagram Reel posted Thursday, in which Blanco attempts to do the singer's makeup, using products from her Rare Beauty brand.
In the video, Blanco is seen carefully applying products to Gomez's face while she sits patiently, offering sweet encouragement despite his novice technique.
"Today I'm going to let my fiance do my makeup using Rare Beauty," Gomez says at the top of the video.
Blanco responds, asking, "Where do I start? What is that?" as he holds up a pressed powder compact. "Do I do it with my fingers?"
After swiftly knocking over the camera, Gomez re-appears saying, "There are brushes, but go ahead."
Blanco gets halfway through the first few steps, and midway through the process, he applies highlighter to the high planes of Gomez's face. While blending at the tip of her nose with his finger, he says, "Oh, that's cute."
While the finished look wasn't quite in line with some of Gomez's usual red carpet glam, she was left with a face full of makeup.
"I feel like I did pretty well," Blanco wrote in the video's comments section.
The candid moment had fans swooning over the couple's undeniable chemistry and Gomez's laid-back reaction to the playful glam session.
The "Emilia Pérez" star initially opened up about her relationship with Blanco in an interview with TIME in May 2024, and the couple's engagement news was shared several months later in an Instagram post showing off Gomez's engagement ring.
"forever begins now..." Gomez wrote at the time.
The couple's creative connection has also flourished professionally. The two recently teamed up on the song "Scared of Loving You," released in February, off Gomez's upcoming album, "I Said I Love You First," which Blanco produced.
In an interview with Apple Music 1 on Feb. 21, Gomez reflected on her upcoming album, saying it "felt like it was meant to be."
In the same interview, Blanco said, "You look at both me and Selena, and we've been fortunate enough to have these careers that have lasted so long, and this was just an idea that started in our bedroom -- and it was like, 'Let's just make something fun.'"
"I Said I Love You First" is set to be released March 21.