Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have lots to celebrate this holiday season.
Gomez shared a cozy photo of her and her music producer fiancé on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their festivities.
"Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!" Gomez captioned the post on Friday.
The photo shows them kissing while snuggling on a large chair. Gomez's left hand was prominently featured, giving fans another look at her new engagement ring.
The couple announced their engagement earlier this month. On Dec. 11, Gomez shared the news on Instagram, writing, "forever begins now…" alongside a photo of her engagement ring.
The engagement came just three days after Gomez received two 2025 Golden Globe nominations.
She earned recognition for her role as Mabel Mora in the hit series "Only Murders in the Building" for best actress in a television series – musical or comedy, and for her supporting role as Jessi del Monte in the musical thriller film "Emilia Pérez" for best supporting actress in a motion picture.