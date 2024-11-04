Serena Williams is sharing her love for tennis with her youngest daughter, Adira.
In a sweet video she shared on Monday of her and Adira on a tennis court, the tennis legend follows her daughter around the court as she picks up tennis balls.
"When's too early?" Williams captioned the post.
Williams welcomed Adira in August 2023 with husband Alexis Ohanian.
At the time, Williams shared a sweet TikTok video announcing the news about the arrival of hers and Ohanian's second child and captioned the post, "Welcome my beautiful angel."
She and Ohanian announced the news they were expecting in an Instagram post ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams said in the Instagram post.
Williams and Ohanian, who tied the knot in November 2017, are also parents to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017.