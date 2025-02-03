Shakira enjoyed her award-winning night at the 2025 Grammys alongside her children.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who won best Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," was seen celebrating the occasion with her two sons, Milan, 12 and Sasha, 10.
The singer was snapped smiling while walking hand-in-hand with her kids. She had multiple outfit changes throughout the night -- all from Italian fashion house Etro -- while her sons Milan and Sasha opted for matching silver and black tuxedos with bow ties.
In another shot, Shakira and her children were seen posing with Alicia Keys and her son Genesis. Keys was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys.
Shakira, who also performed at the event, shouted out her children, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué, in her acceptance speech for her award.
"I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts, thank you so much for supporting me the way you do," she said.
Shakira's win on Sunday night was the artist's fourth Grammy.