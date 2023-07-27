Shakira proved she is one of the coolest moms ever by taking her kids to a night out at a baseball game.

"At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night!" the Grammy-winning Columbian singer wrote in an Instagram post shared Wednesday, adding that the game was "amazing."

Shakira's post included a selfie of her with her two sons, with 8-year-old Sasha sitting in her lap and 10-year-old Milan standing behind them.

While it appears the "TQG" singer is wearing a black top, both Milan and Sasha are wearing blue Los Angles Dodgers shirts.

Shakira and her boys, both of whom she shares with ex-partner Gerard Piqué, attended a Dodgers game last summer as well.