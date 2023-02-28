Shakira is opening up about her split with Gerard Piqué, saying she is feeling empowered more than ever.

The Colombian singer, 46, recently sat down for an interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, the host of "En Punto" on the Televisa Network. They spoke about her personal growth journey since she and Piqué, 36, announced their breakup last June after more than a decade together.

"I have been in love with love and I think that this story, somehow, I have managed to understand it from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today," Shakira told Acevedo.

Piqué, a Spanish former professional soccer player, recently went public with his new girlfriend, model Clara Chia Martí, sharing a photo of them together on Instagram last month.

In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Shakira and Gerard Pique attend the Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain.

"When a woman has to face the ravages of life, she comes out stronger," Shakira said, noting that it's about learning your own weaknesses, accepting your vulnerability and expressing what you feel.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer said she used to believe "that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself ... and a family" and that a family was one in which the mother, father and children lived "under the same roof."

Shakira and Piqué share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. They reached a custody agreement regarding their sons in November.

"Not all dreams in life come true, but life finds a way to make it up to you somehow, and I think that with me, it has done it in abundance with these two stupendous, wonderful children who fill me with love every day," she said.

Shakira told Acevedo she feels "complete," adding that her kids have driven her to "be stronger than a lioness."

"For that strength to be true and not be a facade, it has to be a strength as the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of tolerating the frustration that there are things in life that don't go the way you want, that there are dreams that are broken and that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself," she said. "And also to be an example for my children that you can survive, you can survive those ravages of life."

Shakira also opened up about how she has used her music "as a catharsis, as a therapy" while experiencing "heartbreak, betrayal, emptiness, disappointment or whatever is happening that is being faced at that moment."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer also said she has felt "really supported" by her fans, saying, "They gave me the strength and courage to stand up and say, 'OK, I'm ready for the next round' and let life come and show me what happens."

In this Dec. 1, 2022, file photo, Shakira is shown in the Court of First Instance and Family No. 18 of Barcelona which is ratifying the separation lawsuit and the agreement on the custody of her and Gerard Pique's children in Barcelona.

Shakira has found massive success with two recent songs, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53" with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap and "TQG" with fellow Colombian singer Karol G.

"Above all, you know what I celebrate? That this is happening to a Colombian woman and it is happening to a Latin American woman and that it is happening in Spanish," she said of her recent hits.

Shakira said she has "slight impostor syndrome" and still doesn't believe "that I am as capable as they say, that I am as skillful or as creative, as intelligent, as talented."