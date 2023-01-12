Shakira seemingly shades ex Gerard Piqué in her new song.

The Colombian singer released the song, a collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap titled "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53," on Wednesday. The lyrics, when translated from Spanish to English, seem to reference drama surrounding her relationship with Piqué, a former professional soccer player.

"I'm not getting back with you, don't cry for me, nor beg me," the lyrics read. "You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt / You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images, FILE Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica, Nov. 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Shakira's mention of "debt" may be a reference to her ongoing legal issues, as she has been ordered to stand trial in Spain on tax fraud charges. Spanish prosecutors have accused the Grammy-winning performer of failing to pay $14.5 million euros in taxes. A representative for the singer denied any wrongdoing and told "Good Morning America" Shakira is "confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

The mention of "media outlets at my door" appears to echo comments she made in an October 2022 cover story for Elle magazine, in which she said her split from Piqué had been "tough not only for me, but also for my kids" and opened up about how the constant paparazzi attention intensified the situation.

Elsewhere in the song, Shakira seemingly takes aim at Piqué again.

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," the lyrics read. "... I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, first met on the set of the singer's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video in 2010. They announced their split in June 2022.

The former couple reached a custody agreement regarding their children, sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, in November 2022.