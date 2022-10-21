Shakira's latest song, "Monotonía," and its accompanying music video puts the global superstar's heart on display like never before -- literally.

The music video, co-directed by Shakira alongside her longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana, begins with the Colombian-born singer getting her heart blown completely out of her body by a former lover, played by Ozuna, as she shops at a grocery store.

Shakira attempts to protect her now-exposed heart for the rest of the clip and, when it's eventually squashed by someone stepping all over it, she decides to lock it away in a bank where it's safe.

The song begins with Shakira singing "No fue culpa tuya/ ni tampoco mía/ fue culpa de la monotonía" in Spanish. In English, these lyrics translate to "It wasn’t your fault/ nor was it mine/ It was the monotony’s fault."

These lyrics could allude to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's feelings about her breakup with Gerard Piqué. She and the Spanish footballer, who share two sons together, announced their split in June.

According to a press release, "Monotonía" is the second single off a forthcoming project from Shakira, and comes on the heels of her song "Te Felicito," which she released in April with Rauw Alejandro.

These songs are likely off what will be the "Whenever, Wherever" singer's 12th studio album.