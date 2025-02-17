Shakira has shared an "abdominal issue" landed her in the emergency room over the weekend.
The international superstar said she was hospitalized and under the care of doctors in a Sunday social media post, where she said she would not be able to perform at her scheduled Peru show that evening. Shakira later confirmed she would play her scheduled show on Monday night in an additional Instagram story sharing details about the concert.
"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," wrote the singer on Instagram. "The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."
The "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" singer added, "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."
The singer said she hopes "to be released and well tomorrow" so she can perform.
In a separate message later on Sunday evening, the singer thanked fans, writing, "Thank you for all your loving messages. You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."
She also added her team and concert promoters were working on a new date for the show which was scheduled for Sunday evening in Lima, Peru.
Shakira is currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, where, after Peru, her next show is scheduled for Barranquilla, Colombia, on Feb. 21.
Earlier this month, Shakira won the Grammy for best Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Shakira for additional comment.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated.