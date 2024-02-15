Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter and international pop star Shakira announced a brand-new album set to be released on March 22, according to the singer's Instagram and a press release on Thursday morning.

The forthcoming album titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," will be her 12th studio album. The name of the album roughly translates to English as "Women No Longer Cry."

"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength," read a statement from Shakira.

The record will include a total of 16 songs, seven of which have been released, along with eight new tracks and one remix.

The previously released songs appearing on the album will include "Music Sessions Vol. 53," "TQG," "Te Felicito" and "Copa Vacía."

The album, released under the Sony Music Latin label, is a "dazzling testament to Shakira's resilience and strength and music's power to transform even the most trying experiences into precious moments," according to the release.

The cover for Shakira's upcoming album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," is shown. Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment

The lead up to the album includes a Spotify partnership with the singer that will include "a pre-save function, release notifications, a countdown clock, the album artwork, title, tracklist, exclusive clips, merch," the release stated.

The release also noted that the seven pre-released tracks have already accumulated 3.7 billion plays on Spotify.

According to the announcement, the album will also have an artistic release option for fans who want a physical copy.

"Shakira's new album marks her debut release on vinyl, featuring four distinct artwork editions, each paired with an exclusive colored vinyl variant," according to the release.

The Sapphire edition will be sold on Amazon, the Ruby edition at Target, the Emerald edition on Shakira's website, and the Diamond edition will be at all major retailers.

Shakira attends The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, FILE

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" will be Shakira's first album since her 2017 release of "El Dorado." In 2019 the decorated artist released a live album titled "Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour."

In November, Shakira agreed to a deal with Spanish prosecutors, avoiding a trial in a case that accused her of tax evasion.

Prior to that, in June 2022, Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué announced they were "parting ways."