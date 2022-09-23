Let's go, girls! Shania Twain's newest song, "Waking Up Dreaming," is finally here.

After announcing the tune on Monday, the Canadian superstar dropped the track -- and its accompanying music video -- on Friday.

The dance-worthy song has a throwback and upbeat feel to it and the music video and puts her in a variety of colorful wigs and outfits -- all while rocking some crazy-long eyelashes.

When discussing the arrival of "Waking Up Dreaming" on Monday, Twain said she gets "such a rush of adrenaline and nerves" when announcing new music, adding that the feeling "never gets old."

"I've spent the last couple years working away on new music ... on my documentary ... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me," she said at the time. "I can't wait for this next chapter and 'Waking Up Dreaming' is just the start."

In the promotional image shared with the announcement, a seemingly topless Twain is seen wearing a white skirt and boots with various shades of pink while topping the look off with a cowboy hat.

