Shania Twain has returned aboard The Odyssey.
The "You're Still The One" singer, who was a guest star on the second episode of the hit ABC series "The Odyssey," returned during Thursday night's episode, titled "Sophisticated Ladies Week."
Twain's character, Heather, was first introduced as a widow and a guest aboard The Odyssey, a luxury cruise ship, during Singles Week. Heather ends up having a fling with the ship's captain, Robert Massey (Don Johnson).
During Thursday's episode, Capt. Massey and Heather reunited and rekindled their romance.
Twain shared an Instagram post ahead of the episode, alongside several stills and a video of Johnson describing his experience working with Twain.
In the caption, Twain wrote, "Reunited and it feels so goooood @donjohnson 😘."
She added, "I'm back on The Odyssey with a big surprise for Captain Massey!"
A logline for Thursday's episode hints at the "surprise," stating that Massey is "shaken by shocking news."
The twist in the episode comes when Heather realizes she's pregnant, even though she's in menopause.
Johnson shared the video clip from Twain's post Thursday, an interview he did with "Doctor Odyssey" co-stars Joshua Jackson and Sean Teale for Yahoo Entertainment.
"I loved working with Shania, I've been a fan. I've had a crush on her forever," Johnson says in the clip. "And I told her."
"She took it very well actually," he adds.
The logline for Thursday's episode also hints at other dramatic storylines onboard The Odyssey, with Tristan, played by Teale, "[striving] to prove himself to Avery (Phillipa Soo)."
"Meanwhile, Sophisticated Ladies Week brings a disruptive passenger onboard, while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient," it adds.
"Doctor Odyssey," created by Ryan Murphy, premiered in September 2024.
It follows The Odyssey's new onboard doctor, Dr. Max Bankman (Jackson) and his staff, who are always "all-hands-on-deck" when it comes to navigating "unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."
New episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."