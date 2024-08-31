In a surprise for her fans, Shania Twain brought the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men on stage during her Las Vegas residency.
The collaboration on Thursday, at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater included a performance of Twain's 1997 hit "You're Still The One" followed by Boyz II Men's iconic track "I'll Make Love To You."
This was part of a belated birthday celebration for Twain, who turned 59 on Wednesday.
She took to X to share more writing, "As a little birthday celebration and surprise for my fans I invited @BoyzIIMen on stage at my Vegas show last night," she posted. "But what I didn’t anticipate is them, @LiveNationVegas and @CaesarsEnt surprising me with a cake!! 🥰 Would you believe I hate being the centre of attention considering my career?! 😂."
The Grammy-winning country superstar expressed her gratitude to Boyz II Men and her fans, crew and husband. "Thank you to my husband, Boyz II Men, my awesome crew, everyone at @PHVegas @PHLiveVegas and of course to my beautiful fans for celebrating with me. I'm feeling very loved ❤️," Twain added.
The heartwarming moment added another layer of magic to Twain's ongoing Las Vegas residency, which has been a blend of nostalgia, celebration and music.
Twain also surprised fans earlier this week by appearing in the teaser trailer for the new ABC drama "Doctor Odyssey."
In the trailer, set to the Beach Boys classic "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and released Monday, August 26, Twain appears in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment dancing with Don Johnson, who plays the captain of a luxury cruise ship named The Odyssey.
Twain's Las Vegas residency is scheduled through December 14, and "Doctor Odyssey" premieres Thursday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.