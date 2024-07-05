What better day to enjoy a pool party with family and friends than the Fourth of July?
Sharon Stone, 66, shared a sweet snapshot from her Independence Day festivities in a joint Instagram post with her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone on Thursday.
In the photo, the "Basic Instinct" actress is draped in a yellow and white striped Turkish towel with teal trim, accessorized with a chunky necklace and thick black wayfarer sunglasses, while holding her godson Cosmo, according to People.
Her son is seen wearing a gray collared knit shirt and a pair of gray shorts.
"Pool partying," the caption read. "Happy Independence Day us!"
Stone posted a follow-up photo from the pool party on Friday.
"I got booped by Cosmo 🥰," she wrote alongside the image, in which her godson can be seen sweetly tapping her nose.
In addition to Bronstein Stone, whom Stone shares with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, the actress and author is also mom to sons Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone.