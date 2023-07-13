Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East, a former NFL player, showed up in style at the ESPYS in Los Angeles Wednesday night, not long after sharing with followers that they'll soon be a family of five.

The couple, who announced earlier on Wednesday in a YouTube video that they are expecting their third child, stepped out on the ESPYS red carpet together and shared a kiss.

They also posed for photos with fellow former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and Ben Weyand.

In their YouTube video earlier in the day, Johnson and East shared their journey through parenthood so far, saying they started trying for another baby in July 2022.

Around their anniversary in April, while they were on a road trip, Johnson said she started experiencing symptoms and learned that she was pregnant.

"I just feel more excited and less nervous," East said in the video.

"I'm so excited," Johnson said.

"There's just so many things in pregnancy that you don't have any control over," she added. "I just pray that the baby gets here to us safely."

Johnson and East are already parents to two children: son Jet James, 2, and daughter Drew Hazel, 3.

In 2017, Johnson revealed she had miscarried her first pregnancy. She shared the news of her pregnancy loss in a YouTube video.

When she found out that she was expecting her daughter a year later, Johnson and East took to YouTube again to document their journey.

"We're so excited to be on this journey," East said in Wednesday's video. The couple added that they will continue to share moments from when they told their friends and family members that they were expecting again, including their children.

"We wanted this time around -- just some time -- for it to be just Andrew and I, to like process it and think through it, and tell our kids and tell our family before we shared it with you guys," Johnson added. "Also, we're just a little bit more hesitant this time. We wanted to hold on to it a little bit longer."

"It's gonna be a heck of a journey," East said about his growing family. "Shawn's done the whole gymnastics thing, I got to do the football thing, but there's been no better journey that we've been on than this parenting thing together."

"We get to do it once more as a team," he added.