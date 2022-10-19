Shawn Johnson is reflecting on the significance of Oct. 19.

In an emotional Instagram post, the former Olympic gymnast shared how five years ago, she learned that she had miscarried her first child that she was expecting with husband Andrew East.

"October 19th... always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way," she wrote in the caption. "It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017 but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel."

Johnson and East first shared their story with their followers in a heartbreaking YouTube video in 2017. In the video, which now has more than 3 million views, Johnson learned from her doctor that she had a miscarriage at eight weeks into her pregnancy. Johnson also shared all the emotions, questions and fears after losing a baby.

"It is the most vulnerable and raw look into our lives," Johnson said during a livestream at the time following the news of her miscarriage.

Johnson and East are now parents to two children: a 2-year-old daughter named Drew Hazel East and a 1-year-old son, Jett James East.

When Johnson found out she was expecting her daughter, she and East took to YouTube again to document their journey. She also shared how she struggled with the idea of trying to conceive after the miscarriage.

"I can naturally feel that my heart is guarding itself because I don't want to go through that again," she said.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Johnson shared that Oct. 19 still makes her a "little sad and a little somber" but said, "God works in such beautiful ways."