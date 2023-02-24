Simone Biles is celebrating her bachelorette party and she’s sharing a glimpse into her fun-filled trip in Belize.

On Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist shared a photo kicking off the celebrations and a video with her bride squad.

“The one where I’m the bride,” she wrote alongside a photo of her next to balloons that spelled out “Bride” and other bachelorette party items, including a gift from her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

In another post, Biles shared a video set to a trending TikTok audio sound from SpongeBob of her friends and loved ones on the trip wearing matching bachelorette shirts.

Biles wrote in the caption, “Belize, we’re ready for you.”

In her Instagram stories, Biles shared that her bachelorette party is a joint one with her friend, lifestyle blogger Kayla Simone.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement on social media last year with photos of the moment Owens popped the question.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you,” Biles tweeted at the time. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!”