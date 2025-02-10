Simone Biles may be the most decorated American gymnast, but sometimes, she's just like us, struggling to unpack after a trip.
The 11-time Olympic medalist said in a recent Instagram story post that even though it has been nearly six months, she still has yet to unpack one of her suitcases from her trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which officially wrapped Aug. 11, 2024.
"I'm truly ashamed to admit that I still have not unpacked one of my suitcases from the olympics…" Biles captioned her post, which was re-shared by People.
The accompanying photo shows Biles' dark blue suitcase opened to reveal some of her Team USA gear, including a white crewneck sweater with the U.S. flag in the center.
"All clean clothes but still," she added near the bottom of the snapshot.
Biles, 27, made a remarkable comeback in Paris last summer, returning for her third Olympics and taking home four medals, winning gold in the women's artistic gymnastics individual all-around, the team event and the women's vault final, as well as a silver medal in the floor exercise final.
The Paris Games brought Biles' total Olympic medal count to 11, including seven gold medals, two silver and two bronze, landing her in the history books as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and cementing her as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.
Since returning from the games, Biles has stayed busy, headlining the Gold Over America Tour in September, a gymnastics-themed traveling show, which ran until Nov. 3, 2024. She also attended the 2024 CMA Awards, also in November, walking the red carpet in a metallic silver gown and sporting a shorter hairstyle.
Last month, Biles was named the Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year and spoke at the Jan. 7 awards ceremony, held at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.