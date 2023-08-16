Stevie Nicks has opened up on her reaction to "Daisy Jones & The Six," the Emmy-nominated miniseries that is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.
"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," she wrote in a post shared to social media Tuesday.
"In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story," she wrote, referring to series lead Riley Keough, who earned an outstanding lead actress Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Daisy Jones.
Nicks continued, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me."
Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of the book of the same name from which the show was adapted, has previously shared how the relationship between Nicks and former Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, as well as the band's "Rumours" era, were influential in creating "Daisy Jones."
"I started with the germ of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac," she said during a 2019 interview with Penguin Books UK. "... I'd always been fascinated by them ever since I was a kid."
She said through more research of prominent artists of that decade, her influences expanded to include Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King and Joni Mitchell, among others.
In Nicks' review of the show Tuesday, she noted that she wished her late bandmate and friend Christine McVie, who died at the age of 79 in November 2022, could have seen it.
"She would have loved it," Nicks wrote about McVie.
Nicks also expressed interest in a potential second season for the show, closing her post with, "Hopefully it will continue..."
The cast of the miniseries, including Keough, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be and Suki Waterhouse, took to the comments of Nicks' post to express their gratitude for her words.
Reese Witherspoon, who served as an executive producer for the series, also thanked Nicks for her feedback. "Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team!" she wrote. "Thank YOU for cutting the path!"
"Daisy Jones & The Six" garnered nine Emmy nominations this year in categories including outstanding limited or anthology series, production design, casting, makeup, period costumes, sound mixing and music supervision.
Along with Keough's lead actress nomination, Morrone earned an outstanding supporting actress nomination for her portrayal of Camila Dunne.