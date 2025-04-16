"Stranger Things" season 5 has fans itching with excitement.
The science fiction series, released in 2016, follows the eerie happenings of the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s where a teenage friend group looks to uncover the town's mysteries.
Netflix has since announced the show would return for season 5, its final season.
While there is no official release date for the series, Netflix has revealed some key details.
What are the names of 'Stranger Things' season 5 episodes?
The names of the upcoming episodes of "Stranger Things" are as follows:
Episode 1 "The Crawl," Episode 2 "The Vanishing of …" (this one will be revealed in full at a later date), Episode 3"The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4 "Sorcerer," Episode 5 "Shock Jock," Episode 6 "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7 "The Bridge" and Episode 8 "The Rightside Up."
Who will be in "Stranger Things" season 5?
A photo shared by Netflix from season 5 revealed some of the cast members on set as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty and Jamie Campbell Bower.
Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton are also joining as new members of the cast.
Has "Stranger Things" season 5 wrapped production?
Yes, "Stranger Things" season 5 wrapped production last December.
Showrunner Ross Duffer reflected on the production in a touching Instagram post at the time.
"Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion. They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn't be more proud of what they've accomplished," he wrote.
Have any other "Stranger Things" projects been released?
Yes, the official "Stranger Things" play production "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" is Broadway-bound. The show officially opens April 22, 2025.
"Stranger Things: The First Shadow" opened to rave reviews in 2023 on London's West End and recently won Olivier Awards in the best entertainment and best set design categories.
The show is set in the same location as the Netflix series -- Hawkins, Indiana -- in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show's main characters.
Behind the scenes of the London production was also captured in a Netflix documentary.