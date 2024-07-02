Suki Waterhouse is in her mom era.
The singer and actress, who starred in the 2023 TV miniseries "Daisy Jones & The Six," is opening up about being a new mom to a daughter with her partner Robert Pattinson and more.
"Shocking in every way," Waterhouse, who is British Vogue's August cover star with her daughter, said about early motherhood.
Waterhouse said when she learned about babies having to be breastfed every two hours, she was "alarmed."
"I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up," she said. "I was like, 'Excuse me? Is this what this entails?'"
The "My Fun" singer, who is slated to release her second album, "Memoir of a Sparklemuffin," in September, said what got her through pregnancy and the birth of her baby was a rap playlist and Pattinson.
"He was there with me, and like all dads, he was really nervous," she said, "but for someone who's quite an anxious person, he's been very calm."
She added that Pattinson is "the dad I could have hoped for."
"I mean, a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story," she said.
As for her and Pattinson's love story, theirs is perhaps a meet cute familiar in romantic comedies, Waterhouse said.
She told British Vogue that she and Pattinson met at a Hollywood games night where Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz were also in attendance.
"I was sure that I'd met him a long time ago, but he didn't think that we had," she said.
"It was very, very intense," she continued. "There were lots of 'big' characters, real heavy hitters."
Waterhouse said at one point, she and Pattinson "started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing."
"I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness," she said.
She added, "There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much."
Waterhouse said it's Pattinson's energy that makes living in Los Angeles "a lot more fun."
"I think Rob's quite funny, I light up when I'm around him," she said.
When it came to having a baby, the singer said that she and Pattinson planned it.
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be,'" she said. "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'"
See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday July 16.