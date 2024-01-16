The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet was full of glowing looks, and Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy style was one of the most stunning looks of the night.

The "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress was ravishing in red as she posed for cameras in a vibrant gown from Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. The dress included cutouts that highlighted her growing baby bump, as well as a bow and pockets.

She paired the look with voluminous wavy hair and bangs, soft pink lipstick and blushing cheeks.

Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Waterhouse revealed that while she tried on her Emmys dress months ago, it had to be reworked and tailored later to fit her growing pregnancy.

"I was really excited about this look," she told E! Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I tried it on a couple months ago but... the fitting was just me holding it to my body."

She continued, "So, they had to really take it apart and had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does, and I'm really happy that it worked."

In February 2023, Waterhouse opened up to The Sunday Times about her desire to be a parent and start a family. "You have to be like, 'I'm going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,' but it's going to be worth it,' she said. "I can't wait. I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen."

"Daisy Jones & The Six" was nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series at this year's Emmys.