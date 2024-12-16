Fans are getting a new look at the upcoming "Superman" film, as well as a teaser trailer release date.
"Superman" writer and director James Gunn, who is also DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO, shared a new peek at David Corenswet as Superman in full gear on social media Monday, writing, "Look up," a fitting caption for the moving image, which shows Superman appearing to soar through the air.
The music playing in the background of the moving photo is a softer, slowed-down version of the famous theme music from the original "Superman" 1978 film.
In a follow-up post, Gunn also shared that the film's teaser trailer is coming later this week.
"#Superman #Trailer Thursday," he wrote alongside a brief clip of a spinning Superman logo.
The teaser trailer is scheduled for release at 6 a.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to Warner Bros.
Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will take on the roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, in the upcoming film. Nicholas Hoult is set to play Superman's archnemesis, Lex Luthor.
Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March of 2023.
"Superman" is set to premiere July 11, 2025.