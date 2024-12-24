Tallulah Willis is engaged to Justin Acee!
The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram in a joint post with her fiancé on Monday.
The post included a photo of an engagement ring and the engaged couple kissing.
In a video included in the post, a candle-lit walkway is seen with an arrow made out of rose petals pointing down the path leading to a cozy looking living room with a fireplace. "We did it," said a voice in the background. The post is captioned, "everyday."
In an Instagram story, Rumer Willis, sister of Tallulah Willis, wrote "Baby Sis is Engaged." She added, "Love you so much," tagging Tallulah Willis and Acee.
Scout LaRue Willis also posted on social media, celebrating her sister’s engagement.
Acee, who is a musician, and Tallulah Willis often exchange loving posts about one another on social media.
Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis are all children of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to a representative for Tallulah Willis for further comment.