"Tangled" is getting the live-action treatment.
Disney is working on an adaptation of the 2010 animated film centered on Rapunzel, "Good Morning America" can confirm.
This time around, "The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey is directing with a script from "Thor: Love and Thunder" screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Casting for the film has yet to be announced.
"Tangled" was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider (aka Eugene Fitzherbert) and Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel, to name a few.
The film, which earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office according to The Numbers, won a Grammy for the song "I See the Light," which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.
Other songs featured in the film included "When Will My Life Begin?", "Mother Knows Best" and "I've Got a Dream."
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."