Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James are among the wealthiest celebrities on earth, according to a new Forbes list published Tuesday.
In addition to Swift, Winfrey and James, big names like Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian also appear on the list of 18 celebrity billionaires.
"For this World's Billionaires list, Forbes chose to feature people who became famous first, then massively rich," the outlet wrote. "That definition skews heavily in favor of entertainers and athletes. It doesn't include those who are famous for being wealthy or for the success of their businesses, like Donald Trump and Mark Cuban."
Swift landed on the list thanks to her whopping net worth of $1.6 billion. The pop star recently wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales and brought in more than 10 million attendees, according to Taylor Swift Touring.
Winfrey's $3 billion net worth landed her at No. 4 on the list. According to Forbes, Winfrey became the first Black woman to achieve billionaire status when she cracked the list in 2003.
James' $1.3 billion net worth comes by way of his NBA contracts, sponsorship deals, and his SpringHill production company and other ownership ventures.
Topping the list, in descending order, are Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, with net worths of $5.3 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, and Michael Jordan with $3.5 billion.
Other names featured on the list include Vincent McMahon, Jay-Z, Peter Jackson, Tyler Perry, Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, Dick Wolf and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
According to Forbes, most names on the list reached the billion dollar mark in the last decade. Newcomers to this year's list include Seinfeld, Schwarzenegger, McMahon and Springsteen.
In total, the 18 celebrity billionaires identified combined for a net worth of $39 billion.