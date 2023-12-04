In Mariska Hargitay's life, "Karma" comes in the shape of a cat!

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actress shared an update to her Instagram followers on Thursday, posting adorable photos of a new addition to her life: a kitty.

The post also revealed the name of her new pet, which was inspired by a hit song featured on Taylor Swift's 2022 album "Midnights."

"Karma is a Cat," Hargitay, 59, wrote in the caption. "@taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat."

The cute photos show the cat resting on a bed. Another shows Karma licking her paw.

Responding in the comments section of the post, Swift, who named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Hargitay's' starring role on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," wrote, "Are you serious?!!!!"

"Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻," she continued.

Swift, 33, and Hargitay have known each other for a while. In 2015, the Grammy-winning singer featured the actress in her "Bad Blood" music video.

Later that year, Hargitay penned a tribute to Swift on Instagram after the video won the award for video of the year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Alongside a selfie of herself with the singer, she wrote in the caption, "My girl @TaylorSwift. She won!"

"So glad to be there with the #GirlSquad tonight to represent and watch you win!" she added. "You earned it. #JusticeIsServed #BadBlood #BestVid #MadLove #JusticeAndCatastrophe."

Hargitay has also continuously shown her support to Swift, most recently by attending the premiere of the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film with her daughter Amaya in Los Angeles in October.